PHOENIX, Feb 8 — US television news host Savannah Guthrie said in a video message released yesterday that her family is willing to pay to secure her mother’s return after her presumed abduction in Arizona.

Law enforcement officials have concluded that Nancy Guthrie, 84, was kidnapped, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said yesterday it has not identified any suspects or people of interest in the case.

In yesterday’s post on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie, flanked by her brother and sister, pleaded for their mother’s return.

“This is the only way we will have peace,” said Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s morning news show “Today” since 2012. “This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

Investigators are examining a newly surfaced message in the case, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 when she was dropped off at her residence by family members after having dinner with them. Relatives reported her missing around noon the following day, according to authorities.

She has been described by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos as frail with extremely limited mobility. Nanos said she could not have left her home unassisted.

The FBI on Thursday offered a US$50,000 (RM200,000) reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a resolution to the case was at hand, saying, “I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.” — Reuters