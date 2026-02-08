KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Police have detained Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (GARAH) rally coordinator Zamri Vinoth, along with several other individuals, in connection with a rally planned in front of a shopping complex here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, when contacted, confirmed the arrests but said further details would only be released today.

“Further details will be disclosed tomorrow at a press conference,” he said.

A Bernama check at the scene found that police had been deployed to maintain order, and the rally scheduled for 9 pm did not proceed.

Earlier, it was reported that the police had not permitted the organisers to proceed with the rally following security intelligence and feedback from relevant parties, including owners of premises in the vicinity. — Bernama