SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two Class C local fishing vessels for violating licence conditions in Tanjung Karang waters near here yesterday.

Selangor maritime director Capt (M) Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the vessels were discovered by an MMEA vessel during an operation at about 16.6 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Karang.

“Checks on both vessels found that they were operate by nine men, 24 to 50, who were all foreigners who failed to produce any legal identification documents and did not have work permits or approval from the Fisheries director-general,” he said in a statement today.

The MMEA also seized about 450 kilogrammes of fish catch, while the crew and the boats were taken to the Marine Police Jetty in Pulau Indah for further investigations.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added. — Bernama