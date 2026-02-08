JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 8 — Johor police are investigating a viral video showing an alleged bullying incident involving a group of children at Jalan Mewah, Kampung Melayu Majidee in the state capital yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said authorities detected the viral recording on social media, but no official police report has been received so far, Malay news outlet BH reported.

“Preliminary investigations are being carried out to verify the authenticity of the viral footage and to identify the individuals involved.

“Police are also working to locate witnesses at the scene,” he was quoted as saying.

Raub urged the victim, guardians, or anyone with information about the incident to come forward and make a report to assist the investigation.

A 23-second closed-circuit television clip showing the incident at around 12.39am yesterday circulated widely online.

The bullying involved at least four boys targeting another child.

The video drew criticism from social media users, who urged authorities to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators.