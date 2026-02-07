KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan following the loss of life in the bombing of a mosque in Islamabad during yesterday’s Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the attack.

“I am profoundly saddened by the loss of life in the bombing of a mosque in Islamabad during yesterday’s Friday prayers.

“Such a deliberate attack on the faithful is an affront to the most basic norms of humanity, and our thoughts are with those who have been bereaved or injured,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar expressed confidence that the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

At least 31 people lost their lives and 169 were injured when an attacker blew himself up at the Imambargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai suburb. — Bernama