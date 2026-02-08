NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 8 — The recent congestion at Penang International Airport must be addressed immediately by the relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger processing and to preserve Penang’s reputation as a key tourism destination.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the congestion was linked to constraints in a newly implemented system at the airport that is still in its adjustment phase, while flight arrivals increased almost at the same time.

“Delays in processing passengers from earlier flights can create an adverse effect when several flights arrive at the same time, resulting in congestion such as reported,” he told reporters after launching the Nibong Tebal Festival (NTF) 2026 here yesterday.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, state Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye, and Seberang Perai City Council mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid.

On the organisation of NTF, Chow described it as one of the important initiatives in efforts to uplift Seberang Perai through development anchored on the creative economy, heritage and culture. — Bernama