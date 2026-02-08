BANGKOK, Feb 8 — Thai action hero Tony Jaa is privately recovering after battling gallbladder cancer, according to a report by The Straits Times.

The 50-year-old martial arts icon — beloved for his gravity-defying stunts and raw, bone-crunching fight scenes — is said to be on the mend following surgery and ongoing chemotherapy.

Fans first grew concerned when Jaa posted a photo of himself on January 31 looking noticeably thinner.

“The journey is about to begin. One More Round,” he wrote, referencing the title of a newly launched music video teaser — but offering no explanation for his physical transformation.

Thai outlet Nine Entertain, cited by The Straits Times, reported that a source close to Jaa revealed he was diagnosed with stage three gallbladder cancer around June 2024.

“He initially experienced severe abdominal pain and jaundice, leading to a hospital visit where the cancer was discovered,” the source said.

The illness reportedly came close to progressing to stage four.

The source added that Jaa underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue and has been receiving continuous chemotherapy since.

“His health has improved significantly and he’s stronger now because he exercises every day,” the insider shared.

“But he still needs close medical supervision and his family is taking good care of him.”

Married with two daughters, Jaa has yet to make any public statement about his condition.

The actor shot to global fame with 2003’s Ong-Bak, winning audiences over with his blistering Muay Thai sequences and signature acrobatic stunts performed without CGI.

More hits followed, including Tom-Yum-Goong (2005) and the Ong-Bak sequels, before he made the leap to Hollywood in Furious 7 (2015).

He later expanded his international portfolio with roles in SPL II: A Time For Consequences (2015), Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (2018), and most recently, Expend4bles (2023).