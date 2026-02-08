KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Press secretaries and heads of corporate communications serve as the frontline of government communication in ensuring that national policies and agendas are conveyed to the public clearly, accurately and with integrity.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government and the people must remain closely connected, like a strong bridge, to ensure the government can function effectively in the public’s interest.

He said this when attending the Retreat for Press Secretaries and Heads of Corporate Communications.

“In this context, they play a vital role as the main link between the administration and society,” he said in a Facebook post.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded press secretaries and corporate communications heads to remain alert and responsive to various forms of attacks by preparing firm arguments and sound justifications.

“This country must stand on facts, not on sentiments that can cause harm,” he said. — Bernama