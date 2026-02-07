JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 7 — No directive has been issued so far for the temporary closure of schools following the detection of tuberculosis (TB) cases involving several students in the Kota Tinggi district, said Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

He said any decision on school closures falls under the jurisdiction of the district health office (PKD), and that the situation remains under control, with all preventive measures implemented in accordance with guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Aznan said the previously detected TB cases involved six students from five different schools, comprising three primary schools and two secondary schools in the district.

“To date, all students at the affected schools have undergone full screening by the MOH. The PKD has also carried out sanitation and thorough cleaning in areas identified as high risk, in addition to conducting engagement sessions with school management,” he said in a statement today.

He added that, as part of efforts to enhance understanding and ensure transparency, the PKD will arrange for medical officers to visit the affected schools to provide further briefings on TB and the preventive measures that should be observed by the school staff and students.

Accordingly, Aznan advised all schools to continue complying with MOH directives and guidelines at all times, and to refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause anxiety among parents and the public.

“The state government will continue to work closely with the MOH and PKD to ensure the situation remains under control and is managed prudently and transparently, in the interest of the well-being of the children in the state,” he said. — Bernama