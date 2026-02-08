KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Actor Mohd Eyzendy Mohd Aziz, popularly known as Along Eyzendy, died at 12.16am after three days in intensive care at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang, Selangor. He was 47.

News of Along’s death was confirmed by fellow actor Azhar Sulaiman in a Facebook post early this morning.

“May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him a place among the faithful. My condolences to his wife, children and family, and may they have the strength to endure this loss,” read the post.

Media reports said he had been hospitalised since January 30 with a prolonged fever and persistent cough, believed to be caused by an infection linked to a bile duct stent. He was later moved to intensive care and sedated on February 5.

The actor had previously battled kidney disease and underwent a transplant in 2021, with his wife, Hamidah Mohd Yatim, as the donor.

Actor Zalif Sidek said in a Facebook post that funeral rites and prayers were performed at the hospital, adding that Along’s remains were taken to the Cahaya Masai Muslim Cemetery in Johor for burial.

Throughout his career, Along appeared in films including Lagenda Budak Hostel, Khurafat: Perjanjian Syaitan, Lu Pikirlah Sendiri The Movie, Ustaz Mu Tunggu Aku Datang, and Mat Moto, and was also active in TV dramas such as Bini-Bini Perkasa, Keranamu Laila, and Sanggul Beracun.

He leaves behind his wife and three children. — Bernama