KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Twenty-one Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers are set to face court-martial early next month over allegations of bringing unauthorised women into the Subang airbase for parties and engaging in other inappropriate conduct.

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris told the New Sunday Times today that the move comes after the service completed its investigation into the so-called “yeye culture” within the base.

“The report has been completed. I have reviewed the report, and the RMAF’s legal department is examining the charges.

“I have been informed that the Military Court will convene in early March,” he was quoted as saying.

Norazlan said action would be taken against those who failed to comply with military orders and regulations.

He added that investigations at other bases and units found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The allegations first surfaced on social media in January, with posts claiming military personnel were bringing unauthorised civilians, including women, into bases for drinking and other parties.

One unverified video reportedly showed women seated at a bar believed to be part of an officers’ mess.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said such hedonistic behaviour is not part of the military’s culture and values, which are grounded in discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures.

Norazlan reiterated that those responsible would be court-martialled and that such conduct does not reflect the culture of the RMAF.