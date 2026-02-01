SEOUL, Feb 1 — After previously confirming his upcoming solo album, former BigBang rapper T.O.P has released a short video teaser on his social media.

T.O.P whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun has revealed little about what his next release will entail but in a social media reel, it shows him writing in black ink on a large sheet of paper.

The reel was captioned: “_ACT1 #완전미쳤어! [Studio54] _ 다중관점 ANOTHER DIMENSION (_ACT1 #totallycrazy! [Studio54]_Different perspectives ANOTHER DIMENSION).

Fans have excitedly noted that Studio 54 is most likely a reference to the iconic New York club of the same name.

However what fans are probably wanting most is a date but so far there hasn’t been one but it looks like it might happen sooner than later.

T.O.P has taken a long musical hiatus after leaving BigBang before unexpectedly appearing in Squid Games.