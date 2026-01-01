KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — After reports of former BigBang member T.O.P releasing a solo album, the rapper confirmed it is coming soon in a post on Instagram.

The rapper, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, debuted with BigBang in 2006, quickly rising to fame as one of K-pop’s most charismatic rappers.

However, his career was interrupted by legal issues in 2017, when he was convicted for marijuana use and received a suspended prison sentence.

This led to his departure from BigBang in 2023 and a period of self-imposed exile from the entertainment industry.

During his hiatus, T.O.P focused on self-reflection and personal growth.

He made a notable return to the public eye in 2025 through his role in the global Netflix hit Squid Game.

This acting comeback was accompanied by public apologies and candid interviews, in which he addressed his past controversies and expressed a renewed desire to reconnect with fans through music.

The upcoming album TOP SPOT – Another Dimension is set to be T.O.P’s first major solo release in over a decade, following his 2014 digital single Doom Dada.

Korea Herald reported that according to industry sources he is working with Chae Kyoung Sun, the acclaimed art director behind Squid Game, to produce several music videos.

The exact release date and tracklist remain under wraps, but it looks likely to be coming sometime this year.