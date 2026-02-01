DARO, Feb 1 — A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched this afternoon after a six-year-old girl was feared to have fallen into Sungai Daro in Kampung Panchor here.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call about the incident at 2.28pm.

According to Bomba, preliminary information indicated that the girl, described as active, had left her house through the back door without her parents’ knowledge.

“The victim’s father later found footprints leading towards the river at around 1pm,” Bomba said.

A search was immediately carried out by six firefighters from Bomba Daro, assisted by personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

The SAR operation involved searching along the riverbanks and in the forested area behind the victim’s house within a 500-metre radius.

Villagers also joined the effort, using boats to patrol upstream and downstream of Sungai Daro, while others assisted in ground searches in the nearby forest.

As of press time, the search operation is still ongoing. — The Borneo Post