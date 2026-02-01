PASIR MAS, Feb 1 — Unusual fuel sales patterns at several petrol stations near the Malaysia-Thailand border have raised concerns over possible misappropriation of subsidised petrol and diesel.

In disclosing the matter, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said nine petrol stations had been identified as recording sales significantly higher than those in other areas.

However, he said sales dropped sharply after enforcement officers were stationed at the premises, pointing to early signs of abnormal activity in the subsidised fuel supply chain.

The monitoring was conducted in four border districts - Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli, he said after visiting the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here today.

Azman said the sharp change in sales volumes after officers were deployed provided an early indication that required closer scrutiny.

He said KPDN is currently assessing whether the sales figures reflect genuine local consumption or are influenced by other factors.

“Further investigations would include examining population profiles, local economic activities and vehicle movement patterns in the border areas to ensure any enforcement action taken is based on data and a comprehensive assessment,” he said.

Azman added that KPDN has yet to consider restricting petrol and diesel supplies at the petrol stations involved, instead prioritising continuous monitoring and intelligence gathering.

“A phased approach will be adopted to ensure enforcement is carried out prudently without affecting the legitimate needs of local consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azman said KPDN will install 17 import and export prohibition signs at all ICQS complexes in states bordering Thailand.

He said the warning signs will clearly display the ban on RON95 petrol purchases by foreigners, as well as restrictions on taking out packaged cooking oil and other controlled items.

In a related development, he said the ministry will also install closed-circuit television (CCTV) at all petrol stations in the border areas starting this year to strengthen enforcement.

Azman said the technology-based approach aims to curb leakages and misappropriation of RON95 petrol and diesel, particularly at high-risk locations suspected of being targeted by syndicates.

“Without tight control, a single individual could siphon or fill up to 40 jerry cans of petrol. The installation of CCTV and use of data will therefore form a crucial basis to support investigations and enforcement action,” he added. — Bernama