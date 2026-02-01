KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A 48-year-old woman was rescued after her leg became trapped in the grates of a drain cover at Taman Titi Heights in Balik Pulau, George Town, this afternoon.

In a statement, the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said the incident was reported at 12.41pm, with a team from the Balik Pulau fire station arriving six minutes later.

The operation was brought under control by 12.55pm and concluded at 1.25pm.

Assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said the rescue involved a single victim who had injured her right thigh.

“Our team acted quickly to free her leg,” he said, adding that the woman was handed over to her family at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Five personnel, including the operations officer in charge, were involved in the rescue.