KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The success of his debut film Syurga Dalam Botol, which was released in October 2025 and grossed more than RM1.8 million, became a powerful motivator for director Ebi Kornelis to continue making bold films that reflect the realities of society.

For Ebi, films should not exist solely to chase box office returns or follow clichéd romance formulas. Weightier works that explore humanitarian issues, such as the plight of stateless children in Sabah as portrayed in Syurga Dalam Botol, also resonate strongly with audiences when told with honesty.

Sabah-born Ebi Kornelis Firdaus Yaima began his journey in the entertainment industry as a singer and actor before expanding into directing. He has since made a firm decision to use film as a platform to highlight local culture and identity.

Ebi believes that powerful storytelling is rooted in a deep understanding of one’s own background and culture. As such, Sabah remains the central focus of his filmmaking journey.

“However, I’m not opposed to producing commercial movies if given the opportunity,” he told Bernama, adding that the strength of Sabah-based stories lies not merely in the dialect or setting but in the close relationship between its people and nature, which shapes the conflicts and realities of everyday life.

Reflecting on the success of Syurga Dalam Botol, Ebi said the film, starring Kenneth Torrecampo Oliver, Dg Hasnah, Sharizan Tahir, Quzhairil Lona Walawd, Selhan Ramon and Abdul Kams Sainali, was produced on a modest budget of about RM500,000.

A gritty tale from Sabah’s margins, ‘Syurga Dalam Botol’ brings the human cost of statelessness to the screen.

He added that the success of the film required significant personal sacrifices throughout the production process, including putting aside his own interests.

“I really went all out to ensure all necessities were covered by the budget… I took only half my usual pay. This experience proves that budget constraints are not a barrier to producing a good film as long as the director and production team are clear about the story’s priorities.

“In filmmaking, budget does play an important role because with a larger budget, quality is more assured,” he said.

On his latest projects, Ebi said he is set to direct two telemovies, including Di Sebalik Podium, which chronicles his own life journey as a former athlete, including the moment Sabah won gold in the 4x100-metre event at the Malaysia Games.

“For Di Sebalik Podium, I am the scriptwriter, producer and director, and I will also act in it,” he said, adding that he also wants to try his hand at comedy. “For me, comedy is the most challenging genre because not everyone can make an audience laugh.”

As for his singing career, which once formed a significant part of his early journey in the industry, Ebi said his focus has now shifted firmly to film and drama production.

“My interest in singing has waned because I don’t like doing too many things at once. When I was making my first film, I was willing to set aside all other offers just to give my full attention to a single project,” he said. — Bernama