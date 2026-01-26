PASIR GUDANG, Jan 26 — Malaysia is cementing its leadership in sustainable aviation and energy transition with the launch of the country’s first commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant at Tanjung Langsat today.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the launch aligns with the Malaysia Aviation Decarbonisation Blueprint (MADB), which lays out a step-by-step roadmap to reduce carbon emissions from the aviation sector.

“The blueprint focuses on improving efficiency, enhancing sustainability practices, and promoting SAF as a future aviation fuel. Under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the initial SAF blending target of one percent is important to create demand and support market growth,” she said in her opening speech during the inauguration ceremony of EcoCeres’ first SAF plant in Malaysia here today.

She highlighted that the SAF plant by EcoCeres Renewable Fuel Sdn Bhd reflects Malaysia’s strategy to position its commodity sector as a responsible national player, converting certified, waste-based biomass into high-value products.

“This initiative strengthens local supply chains, enhances downstream activities, promotes sustainability and transparency, and reinforces the long-term competitiveness of our plantation and commodities sector,” she said.

The facility has an annual licensed capacity of 350,000 tonnes and will produce SAF, renewable diesel, and other advanced bio-based products for domestic use and export.

Noraini said the project will create opportunities for Malaysian small and medium enterprises in biomass supply, logistics, and industrial services, supporting inclusive national growth. She added that the plant strengthens Malaysia’s position as a leading SAF producer in Asean while unlocking the full potential of local biomass resources.

The minister highlighted that the initiative demonstrates how Malaysia is aligning national policy, economic development, and environmental goals to build a sustainable, competitive, and low-carbon economy for the future.

EcoCeres began construction of its second biofuels production plant in Johor, Malaysia, in June 2023, and commenced operations in October 2025.

This state-of-the-art facility spans 105,830 square metres with a total production capacity of 420,000 tonnes per year for SAF, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and renewable naphtha. — Bernama