KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit will take over the investigation of two reports made by former Chief of Army Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan against an activist today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the matter in a brief statement today.

“We received reports about the matter, the contents and the investigation have been taken over by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Unit,” he said.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain lodged the police reports at Dang Wangi police station today over leaked banking documents and the spread of false statements that he claimed were slanderous.

He is also said to be seriously considering taking civil action against the related banking institution and individual who allegedly slandered him. — Bernama