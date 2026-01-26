KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Global pop star Harry Styles today released the music video for Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., due out worldwide on March 6, 2026 via Columbia Records.

The video sees the Grammy Award-winning singer reunite with director Aube Perrie, following previous collaborations on Satellite and Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

According to the media release, Aperture marks Styles’ first new music since Harry’s House (2022), which went on to win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

His latest album features 12 tracks written by Styles and executive produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. is now available for pre-order across physical and digital platforms, with exclusive colour variants and bundles offered through the artist’s official webstore.

Styles is also set to return to the stage in 2026 with Together, Together, a seven-city residency promoted by Live Nation. The tour will span 50 shows between May and December, with stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

He will perform exclusively in these cities throughout the year, including 30 dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium. Special guests across select shows include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Fcukers.

More details and the full tour schedule are available at hstyles.co.uk.

Tracklist for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.: