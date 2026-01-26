MIRI, Jan 26 — An avid angler landed a giant 63kg Tapah, a species of freshwater catfish, during a fishing outing at Sungai Tinjar near Long Jegan in Baram late Sunday afternoon.
The fish was caught using the casting technique by 34-year-old Sobrie Subai, from Long Jegan, who described the catch as the biggest in his many years of fishing.
“I am very passionate about fishing and will go whenever I have free time. I have caught Tapah before, but they usually weighed around 2kg, and the heaviest was 28kg,” he told The Borneo Post.
Due to its size and weight, Sobrie said he had to seek assistance from villagers to lift the fish.
The catch later earned him more than RM2,000. — The Borneo Post