MIRI, Jan 26 — An avid angler landed a giant 63kg Tapah, a species of freshwater catfish, during a fishing outing at Sungai Tinjar near Long Jegan in Baram late Sunday afternoon.

The fish was caught using the casting technique by 34-year-old Sobrie Subai, from Long Jegan, who described the catch as the biggest in his many years of fishing.

“I am very passionate about fishing and will go whenever I have free time. I have caught Tapah before, but they usually weighed around 2kg, and the heaviest was 28kg,” he told The Borneo Post.

Tapah weighing 63kg caught by Sobrie. — The Borneo Post

Due to its size and weight, Sobrie said he had to seek assistance from villagers to lift the fish.

The catch later earned him more than RM2,000. — The Borneo Post