PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — The Immigration Department has stressed that there is no system overlap following the rollout of several mobile applications for immigration clearance via the QR code autogate facility.

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, said the facility is currently in a transitional phase alongside the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe).

“The current rollout is a temporary transition to allow MyNIISe to be fully developed without affecting entry operations, border security, or service quality for users,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said MyNIISe is being developed as a single platform to unify immigration services into an integrated digital system, gradually replacing legacy systems.

According to him, MyBorderPass, launched in 2024, is a temporary proof-of-concept system to ease congestion at major entry points using selected QR-code autogates.

“This is a tactical measure to ensure smooth border operations while the full development and integration of MyNIISe is finalised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said MyDigital ID is a national digital identity platform, not an immigration app, providing secure single sign-on access to government services, including MyNIISe.

He said the department will advance AI- and digital-driven reforms to deliver more efficient, secure, and user-friendly services to the public and for national security. — Bernama