KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has turned down a proposal to build a sports complex on a former sewage treatment plant (STP) site in Happy Garden, off Old Klang Road here.

The 0.483-hectare site on Jalan Nyaman 7 is earmarked for residential use under the local plan, which sets out guidelines for redeveloping former STP areas across the city, The Star reported today.

“However, it was decided at a meeting last year that the application would not be considered as the proposal does not align with the zoning criteria stipulated in the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (KLLP2040),” DBKL said in a statement.

Happy Garden residents have voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over traffic, parking, and noise, and said a survey of 272 people found 95 per cent against the sports complex.

“We will submit a petition to DBKL on the findings of the survey and our objections,” one resident Lee Wai Hong was quoted as saying.

Locals said the site would be better suited for a recreational park that benefits the whole community.

Under KLLP2040, former STP sites are slated for a mix of uses including housing, food courts, carparks, public facilities, and green spaces, with 10 sites designated for public open areas.

Other former STP sites in Sri Petaling, Taman Seputeh, and Wangsa Maju are already planned for residential development, according to the news outlet.