CYBERJAYA, Jan 26 — The government believes the actual amount of public funds lost to leakages, fraud and public theft is far higher than the RM15.5 billion recovered over the past two years, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

However, Anwar stressed that more public funds could still be saved through the continuation and strengthening of ongoing efforts.

“If you ask me whether that was it (only RM15.5 billion), I really am not convinced,” he said in his speech at the 44th World Customs Day celebration here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) director-general Datuk Wira Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin.

Elaborating, Anwar said the recovery of such a significant sum reflects the capability and commitment of the various law enforcement agencies, including the JKDM, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and the Malaysia Competition Commission, in curbing financial leakages.

He said the agencies worked collectively to detect, prevent and recover funds lost through leakages, fraud and misappropriation, in efforts to safeguard the people and the nation. — Bernama