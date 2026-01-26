KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 — Chen, a member of the famous K-pop group EXO, is coming to KL for an intimate concert at Zepp KL on March 29.

The Arcadia Chen Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur is named after his fifth mini album, which was released in September last year, and the KL show will also be the last stop of his Arcadia Tour.

Before arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Chen will perform in Taipei, Yokohama, Jakarta, Manila and Macau as part of his 2026 tour.

Capped with a limited seating capacity of just 2,000 seats, Chen — whose real name is Kim Jong-dae — promises fans not just an intimate session, but a showcase designed to deliver an emotionally charged and visually stunning live performance.

This includes cinematic LED visuals, dynamic lighting, and crystal-clear acoustics, coupled with Chen’s soulful voice, turning every song into a vivid emotional journey.

Chen, who debuted with EXO in 2012, also has a reputation as one of K-pop’s strongest vocalists. This can be heard through several of his acclaimed solo albums, including April, and a Flower and Dear My Dear.

His latest release, Arcadia, didn’t disappoint, as it also contains several hit tracks such as “Help Me (Somebody 2 Love)” and “No Gravity”.

Aside from that, Chen is also celebrated for his contributions to iconic K-drama soundtracks such as “Everytime” featuring Punch from the 2016 Descendants of the Sun series, as well as “Cherry Blossom Love Song” from the 2018 100 Days My Prince series.

Tickets for the Arcadia Chen Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur are selling fast, with two categories already sold out. — Picture courtesy of INB100

Tickets for the Arcadia Chen Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur are selling fast, with prices ranging from RM398 to RM798.

It is also worth noting that CAT 3 and CAT 4 seating categories are already sold out; however, other categories are still available.

For more ticketing information, please visit ticket2u.com.my.