KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Sessions Court in Selayang today fined a local company RM10,000 for selling coffee laced with tadalafil, a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction.

OSW Trade Marketing & Supply director Teh Yew Sim pled guilty to the charge involving ‘Kopi Jantan Tradisional’ (Healthy Man Coffee) before judge Norazlin Othman, New Straits Times reported.

The court heard that 40 sachets of the coffee, priced at RM132, were sold to an authorised officer in August last year.

Laboratory analysis found the product contained 1,310.61 mg/kg of tadalafil, a controlled substance classified as a Group B poison under the Poisons Act.

The offence took place at a premises in Batu Caves, Gombak, at noon on August 11, 2025.

The charge under Section 13B(1) of the Food Act, read with Section 13B(2)(d) of the same law, carries penalties under Section 13(4) which provides for a maximum five of RM20,000 or five-year jail term, or both.

Prosecutor VS Vivig Dinesh told the court that tadalafil may only be prescribed by registered medical practitioners.

She added that the illegal addition of poisons to food products was becoming more common as sellers chased quick profits at the expense of public safety.

Teh was unrepresented, and the court ordered him to pay a RM10,000 fine or face a distress warrant.