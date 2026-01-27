KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Malaysia had 42.2 million visitors in 2025, an 11.2 per cent increase compared to the 38 million in 2024 and 20.4 per cent higher compared to the 35 million in 2019, thus establishing a solid foundation for a successful Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the positive performance reflected the continued momentum of the country’s tourism industry as the main driver of its economic growth.

To ensure this momentum can be maintained, he said the government will strengthen coordination across all ministries and agencies ahead of VM2026 implementation.

“The government is strengthening coordination across all ministries and agencies to ensure the tourism industry remains the main driver of the country’s economic growth,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this was decided at the Tourism and Culture Cabinet Committee (JKPK) Meeting, which involved various ministries, departments and main agencies in line with the whole-of-government approach.

He said the meeting also emphasised the strategic importance of the tourism industry to national development, particularly in terms of its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), creation of job opportunities and the strengthening of the country’s fiscal position.

“As such, the whole government machinery is urged to move in tandem and in an integrated manner to attract more international visitors, extend their stay and increase tourist spending in Malaysia,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that in conjunction with VM2026 as the key national agenda, the close cooperation of state governments, the private sector and industry players with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), as the lead agency, is crucial to accelerating industrial development and increasing competitiveness.

“This strategic collaboration is vital to ensuring issues related to jurisdiction, regulation and enforcement can be effectively and promptly addressed,” he said.

He said the meeting also discussed several key policy issues that have direct implications on the tourism industry, including the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Programme, the Premium Visa Programme (PVIP), the proposed takeover of tourism vehicle regulation, the status of the Umrah transit hub and the development of cruise ship tourism.

“Overall, this meeting reflects the Federal Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthen cooperation among ministries, departments and agencies to ensure every tourism-related issue is comprehensively addressed.

“All parties remain committed to ensuring the success of the VM2026 campaign so that the stipulated targets and economic impact can be attained,” he said. — Bernama