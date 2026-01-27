KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The friendly football rivalry in the prime minister's family continues, as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has posted a video of himself playfully taunting his Arsenal-supporting grandson over Manchester United’s 3-2 victory this weekend.

The new video, shared online, shows Anwar on a phone call, chuckling as his grandson insists that United scored "two lucky goals."

“Well, they won, didn’t they?” the prime minister retorted with a laugh.

The public ribbing began yesterday at an official government event, where Anwar first shared his delight at the match result during a speech at the National Audit Department’s 120th-anniversary celebration.

“I am even happier because yesterday Arsenal scored two... but Manchester United scored three,” he quipped to laughter from the audience. He added that the result had created some "tension" with his grandchildren.

“My grandson is really upset, well I do follow these developments as well," he said with a smile, before ending his speech with another playful jab, saying, "...and also thank you for the good news of Manchester United’s victory this morning."