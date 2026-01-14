KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Nikah fasid refers to a marriage that is solemnised but does not fully comply with the requirements of Islamic law, rendering it invalid and often carrying serious consequences for marital legitimacy and the children involved.

In Malaysia, the issue persists, with many overlooking the profound impact it can have on individuals and families.

Astro Shaw’s latest film, Akad Yang Hilang, directed by Bahri Uma Bajuri in his feature film debut and written by Zuli Ismail and Eenaz Mokhtar, confronts this reality head-on.

Secret exposed

The story follows Maryam as she prepares to marry the man she loves, Ammar. During the marriage registration process, she applies for a wali hakim (an appointed legal guardian in Islamic marriage matters) following her father’s death and because her only brother is underage.

What should have been a routine procedure takes a devastating turn when the Shariah Court reveals that her parents’ marriage was invalid due to nikah fasid.

Woman under fire

The discovery triggers a wave of social media scrutiny, with Maryam subjected to public judgment and cruel speculation — forcing her to confront societal stigma while questioning whether she can still move forward with her marriage and uncover the truth about her own legitimacy.

As Malay Mail attended the film’s gala premiere yesterday at TGV Suria KLCC, Akad Yang Hilang vividly brought the realities of nikah fasid to life, offering viewers insight into the legal, emotional and social challenges it presents.

The film resonates strongly, portraying the struggles faced by those navigating stigma, complex legal systems and long-buried family secrets, while sparking crucial conversations about legitimacy, justice and the hidden hardships many endure.

Mira Filzah returns

Akad Yang Hilang stars Mira Filzah as Maryam, celebrated for her emotionally powerful performances, marking her return to the big screen after several years.

Mira revealed she had very little time to prepare for the role.

“Everything happened so quickly — script reading, then immediately on set, with shooting spanning just 12 to 14 days,” she said.

Despite the tight schedule, she expressed gratitude for her supportive team and praised the director and her co-actors for helping her fully bring Maryam to life.

Astro Shaw head Raja Jastina Raja Arshad with the cast, director and writers of ‘Akad Yang Hilang’ at the film’s gala premiere at TGV Suria KLCC. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Syarul Ezany’s comeback

The film also stars Syarul Ezany in his first movie role since 2008, playing Ammar — a devoted son torn between his love for Maryam and his loyalty to his mother, struggling to balance personal desires with family expectations.

Supporting the leads, Idan Aedan, Aleza Shadan and Sherie Merlis deliver compelling performances that add depth and nuance to the story.

More than a movie

Executive Producer of Akad Yang Hilang and Head of Astro Shaw, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, explained the significance of the film, stating, “As a producer, Astro Shaw believes that film can serve as a powerful medium for social change.

“Akad Yang Hilang is not merely a film, but a work that seeks to spark conversation and debate about social realities that are often overlooked.

“This film will make you turn to the person beside you and ask, ‘What would we do if this happened to us?’ We want to ignite conversations — in cinemas, on the journey home, and at the dining table — because awareness is the first step towards protecting those we love.”

Astro Shaw has a history of introducing unique and pioneering films to Malaysian audiences, and Akad Yang Hilang marks another bold step for local storytelling on the big screen.

Akad Yang Hilang opens in cinemas nationwide on January 15.