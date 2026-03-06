GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail has warned the public not to attend, gather or be involved in any form of assembly at the Hindu temple in front of Bukit Mertajam Hospital tomorrow.

He said such actions could disrupt harmony and affect the safety of the public and public order in the vicinity of the hospital.

“The police will monitor the situation, particularly in the Bukit Mertajam area to ensure conditions remain peaceful and under control,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the police viewed seriously the plan by a group to hold a gathering called “Operasi Terjahan Rumah Anutan Haram” which was scheduled to take place tomorrow at 3pm.

“The police, led by the Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, held a discussion with the organisers of the gathering and the temple committee involved,” he said.

He said after the discussion, both parties reached an agreement that the gathering will not proceed.

As for a religious procession to be held by the temple tomorrow, he advised the public to comply with traffic regulations and the instructions of the police to safeguard public safety.

“We advise the public to refrain from making any statements of a provocative nature that could trigger racial tension,” he said.

He said the police will not hesitate to take firm action if any individual commits any acts that violate any laws.