BEVERLY HILLS, Jan 12 — Hollywood’s A-listers walked the red carpet Sunday ahead of the Golden Globes, with the politically charged “One Battle After Another” expected to solidify its status as the film to beat this awards season.

With nine nominations, “One Battle” appears a lock to take home the prize for best comedy/musical film.

“We’re seeing a real sweep and a juggernaut in that movie,” Deadline’s awards columnist and chief critic Pete Hammond told AFP, two months ahead of the Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s screwball thriller, which centres on an ageing revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists.

At a time when the United States is deeply polarised, many critics and pundits have hailed the film as capturing the moment.

DiCaprio will vie for best actor at the Globes – a sometimes eccentric bellwether for the Academy Awards – with Timothee Chalamet, who stars in “Marty Supreme” as an ambitious 1950s table tennis player.

“Leonardo DiCaprio would be tremendously helped by actually winning at the Globes. That’s the ideal moment to stop Timothee Chalamet’s momentum before the Oscars,” Hammond said.

Teyana Taylor, who plays an unapologetically bold leftist revolutionary, could fuel a sweep for “One Battle” if she can pick up the prize for best supporting actress.

But in her way are Amy Madigan for her wacky villainous turn in “Weapons” and Ariana Grande for her portrayal of Glinda in the blockbuster “Wicked: For Good.”

‘Sinners’ versus ‘Hamnet’

The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals – widening the field of stars in attendance.

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s period horror film about the segregated South of the 1930s, is expected to be the toughest competition for “One Battle” at the Oscars.

But at the Globes, they are in separate categories.

“Sinners” surprised movie-goers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations and blues music.

It is the frontrunner for the best drama film Globe, against rival “Hamnet,” which stars Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his grief-stricken wife, as the two cope with the death of their young son.

“Sentimental Value,” the Norwegian family dramedy starring Stellan Skarsgard, earned a strong eight nominations and is also in the running.

A “Sinners” victory “would be an indication of a real change,” Hammond says, noting that in the past, voters “were never actually that drawn to Black stories.”

Buckley is the favourite for best drama actress honoris.

‘BE GOOD’

Kim Eun-jae, better known as EJAE, and nominated for best original song with animated mega-hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” was among the early red carpet arrivals.

So too was Mark Ruffalo, nominated for crime drama “Task,” sporting a pin with the message “BE GOOD.”

The badge is part of a tribute to Renee Good, the US woman whose fatal shooting by a federal agent has sparked renewed protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Prize for Iran’s Panahi?

The Golden Globes went through a crisis period, following a Los Angeles Times expose in 2021 that showed that the awards’ voting body – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – had no Black members.

Now under new ownership, and with the HFPA disbanded, a wider net of overseas critics has been brought in to pick the winners.

One of the international movies they may favour is Brazilian thriller “The Secret Agent,” whose lead actor Wagner Moura is a favourite to win best drama actor honours.

Skarsgard is poised to take home the award for best supporting actor.

“The Secret Agent” and “Sentimental Value” will vie for the Globe for best non-English language film with “It Was Just An Accident” from Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi.

The Globes also honour the best in television, with HBO’s black comedy anthology “The White Lotus,” sci-fi office thriller “Severance” and searing teen murder saga “Adolescence” leading the contenders. — AFP