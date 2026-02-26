LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — Katherine Hartley Short, a social worker and the eldest daughter of US actor and comedian Martin Short, has reportedly died at the age of 42.

According to the Los Angeles Times, her family confirmed the news in a statement expressing “profound grief” and asking for privacy, describing her as someone who brought “light and joy” into the world.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening, where she was pronounced dead.

A law enforcement source reportedly told Los Angeles Times that her death was an apparent suicide.

Following the news, Martin Short postponed several upcoming shows on his joint comedy tour with Steve Martin, with venues citing unforeseen circumstances.

Katherine Short held degrees from New York University and the University of Southern California, operated a private social work practice, and was involved in mental health advocacy.

She was one of three children adopted by Martin Short and his late wife, actor Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010.