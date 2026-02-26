KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — An Immigration officer was injured while attempting to detain a foreign national during an enforcement operation at a nightclub in Bukit Bintang early this morning.

Immigration Enforcement Division director Basri Othman said the operation, which began at 3.15 am, saw the officer suffering a suspected fracture to his left leg after being rammed by the suspect. who then fled the scene.

“The suspect, while trying to flee the chaotic scene, aggressively struck the officer, knocking him down the stairway of the premises. The officer was then rushed to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition,” he told Bernama today.

Basri said the operation involved 85 officers and personnel, including 15 from the Special Tactical Team.

A total of 98 individuals were inspected, with 48 foreign nationals detained for various immigration offences, including overstaying and failing to produce valid identification documents during checks.

Basri said that most patrons appeared intoxicated, believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of inspection. Those detained comprised nationals from Myanmar, Thailand and African countries.

Two Nigerian men were also nabbed on suspicion of working as disc jockeys while misusing student passes, he said, adding that all detainees were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further investigation and action. — Bernama