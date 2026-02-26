KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Suspects linked to the shooting at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border entry have been arrested, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He added that police are currently interrogating the suspects.

“The incident that occurred yesterday at Bukit Kayu Hitam is very unfortunate, but we are grateful that the officer involved is safe. He was on his way to Subuh prayers; only his car was shot,” Saifuddin told Parliament during Minister’s Question Time.

“Arrests were made within 24 hours, and the suspects are currently being questioned by the police,” he said.

Saifuddin was responding to a supplementary question by PAS’s Rantau Panjang MP Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, who asked the minister to elaborate on security operations following the shooting.

He assured that Malaysia’s border security operations remain under control and uncompromised, noting that safeguarding national gateways is a government priority.

“As the area is designated for border control, the nature of the work exposes personnel to various threats,” he said.

“The government continues to prioritise both security and efficiency at national checkpoints. After the law was passed in Parliament, Rantau Panjang became our first point of focus. The function of border control is to ensure the seamless movement of people and goods while maintaining uncompromised safety,” he added.

The Bukit Kayu Hitam crossing in Kedah is one of Malaysia’s busiest land checkpoints, linking the country with Thailand and handling significant daily traffic involving travellers and trade.

Bernama reported yesterday that the vehicle carrying SAC Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir, commander of the Malaysian Control and Border Protection Agency (MCBA) in Bukit Kayu Hitam, was shot at dawn near the Malaysian-Thai border.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the commander escaped unharmed.

The commander reportedly attempted to pursue the suspects for about one kilometre before they fled into a nearby industrial area.

Police are investigating all angles, including the possibility that criminal syndicates operating along the border may have acted in retaliation after the Bukit Kayu Hitam MCBA recorded numerous successful seizures this year, including 100 tonnes of rice and pork.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with intent to cause death or injury, despite no injuries being reported.