KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Hannah Yeoh has clarified that no materials used for Street Dakwah proselytisation activity were confiscated from Multiracial Reverted Muslims’ (MRM).

She said the enforcement officers had only taken away canopies that were used by MRM as they were found unmanned and obstructing a junction on Bukit Bintang.

“The confiscated items were not of proselytisation materials, it was a canopy issue.

“I would like to correct the statement made by Yang Berhormat (Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim) regarding the new KL Mayor’s action on confiscation of the materials.

“This is an accusation and we should not have prejudice during the month of Ramadan,” Yeoh told Parliament during Minister’s Question Time today.

She added that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has also issued a statement regarding the matter, and that she did not want to repeat it.

Yeoh said such accusations should not be made lightly as it affected the DBKL officer who was on duty.

“The DBKL officer has been receiving ridicules to the point that the officer had to deactivate his social media account,” Yeoh said.

MRM has since collected its equipment from DBKL. The group has also met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary to resolve the matter.

On February 18, DBKL officers took down the group’s tent due to a violation of road traffic regulations.

In a statement, DBKL said it has never prohibited public proselytisation and the enforcement action was conducted to keep urban spaces safe.

DBKL also said it would conduct engagement with MRM on long-term solutions to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.