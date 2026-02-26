KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition remains committed to preserving the spirit of harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Speaking at a breaking-of-fast event with the Umno Supreme Council at the World Trade Centre here, Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said Umno has long been a tolerant political party and that this understanding has been preserved through consensus within the coalition.

“Umno has always been a very tolerant party, and this understanding has been preserved through the consensus within Barisan Nasional.

“God willing, as part of the unity government, we will maintain this spirit of harmony so that Malaysia remains a peaceful nation,” he said.

The event was attended by leaders from BN component parties including MCA and MIC.

Zahid also pointed to improving economic indicators and a strengthening ringgit, saying these have contributed to a growing “feel-good factor” among Malaysians.

He expressed confidence that such positive sentiment would encourage people from all walks of life to support the government’s efforts to strengthen national unity.