KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has alleged that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants him to resign from PKR so that he can be removed as a Member of Parliament.

In a post on X today, Rafizi said PKR had issued him a show‑cause letter, claiming he had announced his departure from the party after stating he would contest the next general election but not under the PKR banner.

“When it came to my case, many assumed he would show courage by expelling me after I criticised him. Any other leader would have done so. Instead, Anwar and PKR wanted me to resolve the problem for them,” he wrote.

Rafizi explained that while expulsion from PKR would not affect his status as an MP, a voluntary resignation from the party would allow the Speaker to declare his parliamentary seat vacant.

He added that as long as he has not submitted a resignation letter or declared joining another party, he remains a PKR member and cannot be removed from Parliament.