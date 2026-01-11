KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Tapping into decades of nostalgia, the epic time-travel blockbuster Back to the Past – a sequel to the beloved 2001 TV series A Step into the Past – has shattered Malaysian box office records, grossing over RM10.2 million in just 11 days and proving the enduring power of the iconic franchise.

The film has achieved several remarkable milestones, including being the fastest Hong Kong movie to reach the RM10 million mark in Malaysia since 2019’s Ip Man 4: The Finale.

It is also the first Chinese-language film of 2026 to achieve such a feat and had already generated over RM1 million in pre-sales before its official release.

This overwhelming success highlights the deep emotional connection Malaysian audiences have with the original TV series, as well as the enduring appeal of its cast and story.

When the film’s official trailer dropped last December, it triggered a wave of excitement online from fans eager to relive the magic.

“Finally waiting, see you at the theatre,” commented one user on Instagram. Another fan shared their “crazy nostalgia,” recalling how they used to rush home after school to watch the original series with family.

Produced by Louis Koo and directed by Ng Yuen Fai and Jack Lai, the film reunites the original ensemble cast – including Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Jessica Hsuan, Sonija Kwok, and Joyce Tang – bringing a 25-year television legacy to the big screen with action choreography by the legendary Sammo Hung.

Based on the acclaimed novel Back to the Qin Dynasty by Wong Yi, the story became a cross-generational classic after its 2001 TVB adaptation.

The long-awaited film version not only rekindles cherished memories for long-time fans but also introduces a new generation to this epic tale, cementing its place as a true cinematic event in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and China.