KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Companies in Malaysia do not face limits on the number of prepaid subscriber identity module (SIM) cards that they can buy and register from local telcos, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) new rules say.

In the rules released yesterday, Malaysian individuals can only own a maximum of five prepaid SIM cards per telco, while non-Malaysians are limited to a maximum of only two per telco.

But for a company, MCMC said there is “no limitation on the number of SIM cards” that it can register.

Under the new rules, you must register your prepaid SIM card in Malaysia, as telcos will not provide you any prepaid services if you fail to register.

Here’s how companies can register their prepaid SIM cards

Companies must register directly with the telcos, as no dealers can register prepaid SIM cards for companies.

The telco will need to get, record and verify these documents from a company:

the company’s name and business address;

documents to show that your company was incorporated or registered (such as a certificate of incorporation or certificate of registration of business issued by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM));

a letter of authority for the company’s authorised representative to buy the prepaid SIM cards on the company’s behalf.

The telco will also get and record the authorised representative’s identification document.

For example, if the authorised representative is a Malaysian, the telco has to record:

their full name;

MyKad number and the permanent address stated therein;

current address; and any other necessary information.

If the authorised representative is a non-Malaysian who is here for work, the telco has to record information such as:

their full name in their passport;

passport number, passport issuing country, and passport expiry date;

company name and address as stated in the work permit document;

current address.

What about special requests to register SIM cards in bulk?

Here’s what needs to be done if a telco receives a bulk request from voluntary organisations or society bodies to use temporary prepaid services for special events (such as general elections, state elections, by-elections, or political general assemblies):

The registration of each prepaid SIM card will still need to comply with the usual registration requirements for either individuals or companies, MCMC’s rules say.

MCMC’s new rules are designed to better protect consumers from scams, identity misuse, and fraudulent and unauthorised registration of prepaid SIM cards.

