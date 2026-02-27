KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — The number of flood victims in five districts in Sabah increased to 5,532 as of 8am today, up from 4,650 yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) said all 1,943 affected families are currently sheltered at 27 temporary relief centres (PPS) opened since Wednesday.

Beaufort recorded a slight rise in evacuees to 1,456 people from 510 families, compared to 1,432 previously, following the opening of an additional relief centre at the Bisaya Arts and Cultural Hall.

This brings the total number of centres operating in the district to five, including the Selagon Permanent Relief Centre (PPK).

Tenom remains the worst-hit district, with 3,149 evacuees from 1,063 families, up from 2,406 people (795 families) reported at 8pm last night.

In Sipitang and Sook, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 421 people (176 families) and 79 people (25 families) respectively, while Membakut recorded an increase to 427 people from 169 families.

The total number of flood-affected areas across the five districts remains at 146 villages.

No casualties have been reported so far. — Bernama