KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — A self-employed elderly man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here on Friday with murdering a woman whose body parts were found in a communal rubbish bin in Indah Permai, Sepanggar.

No plea was recorded from Piluta Samad, 71, when he was brought before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus, as murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years and, if the death penalty is not imposed, whipping of up to 12 strokes, upon conviction.

Piluta was accused of murdering Hamidah Husin @ Lisa, 44, an undocumented woman, at an unnumbered house in Kampung Sri Kenangan, Jalan Sepanggar, between 6pm and 7pm on February 11.

The court fixed April 15 for mention of the case pending the production of DNA, pathology, forensic and chemist’s reports.

In the meantime, Piluta, who was unrepresented, was ordered to be further remanded in custody pending disposal of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kareena Kaur Gill Karamjit Singh appeared for the prosecution.

It was previously reported that on February 12, a woman was believed to have been murdered after dismembered body parts were discovered at the communal rubbish bin in Indah Permai, Sepanggar.

A man believed to be the woman’s fiancé was arrested on the same day. — The Borneo Post