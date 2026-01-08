KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Viu, the pan-Asian streaming service, is kicking off 2026 with its first original series of the year, Kelas Belakang, a high school drama that explores student stereotypes and hidden potential.

Directed by Nurhanisham Muhammad, nicknamed Labu, and produced by Independent Pictures, the series follows top student Iman Kirana as she tutors Class 5 Fikir, a group labelled hopeless and lazy, only to discover the unique strengths behind each student.

The series was officially launched yesterday at TGV Suria KLCC, where an exclusive screening of its first episode and a press conference were held, attended by the directors, cast, and the Viu Malaysia team.

From top student to Class 5 Fikir: What the series is about

Amylia Aidura as Iman Kirana in Viu Original’s ‘Kelas Belakang’. — Picture courtesy of Viu

Kelas Belakang centres on Iman’s journey. Initially volunteering to tutor Class 5 Fikir to secure a prestigious university scholarship, her decision evolves as she uncovers the personalities and untapped potential behind the labels imposed on her students.

The series shines a spotlight on the lives of students placed in the lowest-ranked class — those often marginalised, underestimated, and defined by stereotypes rather than their abilities.

Many viewers will relate, especially those who were once known as “Kelas Belakang” or “Last Class” – literally and figuratively – during their school days.

Inside the premiere: Breaking labels and revealing untapped potential

At yesterday’s screening, Kelas Belakang immediately demonstrated its point: dismantling stereotypes to reveal the struggles, resilience, and unseen lives of students often dismissed as “hopeless.”

“Kelas Belakang embodies the spirit of Viu Originals — bold, relevant, and emotionally resonant,” Eric Siew, Viu Malaysia country manager said.

“This is not just a high school drama, but a story about believing in yourself when the world has already decided who you are.

“We want to highlight stories that reflect the realities and challenges faced by young people today, while reminding viewers that success is not determined by where you begin, but by how far you are willing to move forward,” he added.

Meet the cast: Rising stars bring authenticity to school drama

The series features a talented young Malaysian cast: Amylia Aidura as Iman, Zairi Aziz as Nik, Farihin Arnia as Johan, Areef Amran as Mirza, Faha Azhar as Arab, and Ryliana Azizan as Ika, with additional roles by Arfie Shah and Myra Afrina.

Areef Amran (centre) as Mirza in Viu Original’s ‘Kelas Belakang’. — Picture courtesy of Viu

Amylia said portraying Iman was challenging because the character evolves in every episode, revealing new perspectives through her interactions with Class 5 Fikir.

“So, the challenge for me in playing Iman is understanding and adapting to these different perspectives throughout the series. Each episode brings a new view of her character, and that’s what makes it challenging,” she explained.

Zairi, a stuntman with a passion for action, hinted that some action scenes appear towards the end of the series.

“You can really feel the story and naturally follow the subject, which is why it’s important to watch every episode. Each character – whether a teacher or a student – carries messages meant for the audience,” Areef chimed in.

Faha described Arab as full of surprises, sometimes acting one way in a scene and differently in the next.

“On top of that, his character still has a childlike side, which brings out a sweet and gentle aspect,” he said.

The cast of Viu Original’s ‘Kelas Belakang’ at the press conference and screening held at TGV Suria KLCC on January 7, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Ryliana noted that Ika is a serious and responsible character, contrasting with her own energetic personality.

Farihin, who performs the series’ opening, said Johan also has an interesting side that unfolds across episodes.

Why Viu prioritises new faces over A-listers

Steven Lim, director of development at Viu Malaysia, said the company now produces 12 series a year, up from five, creating more opportunities to cast new actors.

“For Kelas Belakang, being school-based, we focused on the younger generation. These are all new, upcoming faces,” he said.

‘Kelas Belakang’, the first Viu Original, is showing on the streaming platform on January 8, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Lim clarified that while star power has its place, authenticity mattered most for this story.

“The characters needed to feel real to the audience. I’m very proud of these kids here. When we saw them, we felt these were the right people for the roles, and that’s truly what matters in the end.”

Kelas Belakang officially premieres today at 12 noon local time, with new episodes airing every Thursday and Friday, spanning 12 episodes.