KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The locally-produced animated film Papa Zola The Movie by Monsta, in collaboration with Astro Shaw, has achieved another international milestone after emerging as the top Malaysian film in Indonesia, drawing 515,000 viewers during its 35-day theatrical run in the country.

Monsta said the achievement also placed the film among Indonesia’s top three highest-grossing films in the early part of 2026, marking a significant accomplishment for Malaysia’s film industry in the regional market.

“The overwhelming response in Indonesia proves the power of strong storytelling and a universal appeal that crosses cultural and language boundaries,” the company said in a statement today.

The film’s strong performance in Indonesia adds to its earlier success in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei with total box office collections to date surpassing RM69 million, reflecting continued support from audiences across Southeast Asia, it added.

As part of its global expansion strategy, the film directed by Nizam Razak is scheduled for release in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in late April 2026, followed by South Korea and Türkiye in May, and Vietnam and India in June.

To cater to international audiences, the production team has also prepared localised voice acting in several major languages, including English, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Beyond translation, the team has also adapted elements of the dialogue, humour and cultural references to better suit the preferences of each target market.

With upcoming releases in the Middle East and East Asia, the film is expected to sustain its global momentum and further strengthen Malaysia’s position in the international animation industry. — Bernama