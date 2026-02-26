KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Transport Ministry (MoT) has expressed full support for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s actions in investigating and arresting enforcement officers suspected of acting as middlemen for a so-called ‘tonto’ cartel linked to corrupt protection rackets involving commercial vehicles.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he had been informed in advance about the joint operation carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the MACC to safeguard the image, credibility and integrity of the department from elements that cannot be compromised.

He said he had also received numerous complaints, including from lorry operators, regarding the involvement of enforcement personnel who allegedly leaked operational information to external parties before enforcement action was taken.

“This has happened several times over the past few months. I have raised the matter with the director-general and the JPJ enforcement director, and as a result, preparations were made together with the MACC to take action.

“Following investigations and surveillance, it was found that there were indeed internal parties involved, and arrests were made yesterday,” Loke said.

He said this when speaking to reporters after attending the Business Zakat Handover Ceremony by the Railway Assets Corporation and the ‘Ihya Ramadan’ programme with orphans and the media here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and RAC chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

Loke said the situation had also undermined previous large-scale enforcement operations targeting overloaded commercial vehicles, as non-compliant lorry operators would only adhere to load limits on the day of operations after receiving advance information.

“I hope the action taken by the MACC serves as a strong warning to irresponsible parties that they are being monitored.

“Do not assume, and do not think that we are unaware of what you are doing, including lorry operators who pay these ‘tontos’ to obtain information. They, too, are being identified,” Loke said.

Earlier, 13 individuals, including three enforcement officers, were remanded on suspicion of masterminding a tonto cartel linked to corrupt activities to protect lorry owners operating across Peninsular Malaysia.

A three-day remand order until Feb 27 was issued against all suspects by Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah following an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning. — Bernama