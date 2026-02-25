SEOUL, Feb 25 — Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has offered to give up the 25.6 billion won (RM69.5 million) she is set to receive from her recent court victory in exchange for ending all legal disputes involving HYBE.

She made the announcement at a press conference where she reflected on the years-long conflict and the rulings that favoured her, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“The court made clear that the provocative frames of ‘management takeover’ and ‘tampering’ were illusions, and recognised that the concerns I raised about creative ethics were management decisions that I was fully entitled — and obligated — to make as the head of a company,” she said.

The dispute between HYBE and ADOR began in 2024 after HYBE accused Min of attempting to seize control of the label, while Min countered that HYBE had interfered with ADOR’s creative direction and mishandled internal decisions.

The conflict continued into 2026 through civil and criminal actions involving HYBE, Min, ADOR staff and external partners.

The dispute also affected NewJeans directly, with the group’s activities disrupted and individual members drawn into legal matters, including a lawsuit ADOR filed against Danielle over a contract issue.

The prolonged tension raised concerns among fans about the group’s stability and the emotional toll on the members, who were not involved in the management dispute but became entangled in its fallout.

Min described the legal process from 2024 to 2026 as a long and painful period that left her feeling responsible for the public fatigue surrounding the case, and said she wanted to exchange the compensation for what she viewed as a more meaningful outcome.

“The reason I stand here today is to say that I have decided to exchange the 25.6 billion won I will receive as the result of this victory for another value,” she said.

Min said the NewJeans members were the most urgent reason behind her proposal to halt all civil and criminal actions.

She called for an immediate end to lawsuits involving herself, the group, external partners, former ADOR staff and any complaints that had affected the fandom.

“I can no longer bear to watch the reality in which five members who should be happily on stage must instead be divided, some standing on stage and some in court,” she said.

Min urged HYBE to create an environment where all five members could work together again.

She said the value of restoring stability for artists and the industry outweighed the financial award and appealed for both sides to return to competing through music rather than legal battles.

“The longer this dispute continues, the more the ones who suffer are the true protagonists of this industry: the artists,” she said.

Min addressed HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk directly and said they should “meet through our work, in music and creation.”

She referenced the 2025 amendments to the Commercial Act and said reconciliation would be a responsible decision for shareholders and fans.

She added she intended to meet the public “on the stage of creation” rather than in courtrooms.

Min said she would now move forward as the head of ooak Records, with plans to focus on developing new artists and shaping a new business direction.