KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Local movie Amira Amir is set to break new ground by exploring a bold and rarely portrayed theme — centred on a transgender narrative — a topic audiences might not expect from a Malaysian production.

The film, directed by Reen Emran, written by Eenaz Mokhtar, Zuli Ismail and Ctna Marzuki, and produced by Astro Shaw and Playwright Pictures, carries the tagline “Every Secret Comes at a Price” and stars Zahiril Adzim, Sophia Albarakbah, Fezrul Khan, Zarynn Min and Kartina Aziz.

The story follows Ziyad, played by Zahiril, a man who marries after falling in love at first sight without fully learning about his wife Amira’s background, played by Sophia.

The trust that forms the foundation of their marriage begins to crumble when a major truth is revealed, ultimately reshaping Ziyad’s life, principles and perception of love and marital bonds.

At yesterday’s first-look media screening held at Tanamekar Hills, Astro Shaw’s Head of Marketing and Distribution Norsalvena Alwee — who also came up with the story idea — spoke about the decision to explore a subject rarely addressed in Malaysian productions.

She explained that the film is not based on a true story but is inspired by real-life observations.

“The idea came one morning while scrolling through social media, when a particular comment on a post caught my attention.

“That comment lingered with me and eventually became the foundation for the story,” she said.

There was a sense of fear during the scriptwriting process, according to Zuli.

However, she clarified that Amira Amir was always intended to be a story about family and social conflict, not to focus heavily on the taboo topic.

Rather, the film aims to show real-life situations and explore the relationships and challenges within a community.

The cast and crew of ‘Amira Amir’ pose for a group photo at the press conference at Tanamekar Hills February 24, 2026. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Cast share their first impressions of the script and its sensitive themes

Sophia said that upon receiving the script for the first time, she was immediately struck by how different the role was from any character she had portrayed on screen before.

“Of course, there was some fear, because portraying this character on screen is different.

“It is considered a taboo topic in Malaysia,” she said.

She added that it is time for Malaysian productions to step out of their comfort zones and move beyond the usual genres commonly produced.

“Such situations do exist in reality,” Sophia pointed out, “though they are rarely discussed and are often regarded as sensitive.”

“For me, this story is not meant to encourage or glamorise the issue.

“The most important thing is the message.

“I see it as my responsibility to deliver that message to the audience,” she explained.

Zahiril added that when he read the full script, he did not focus on the taboo aspect of the story.

“I saw it as a story filled with humanity and lessons about the consequences of not being honest in a relationship,” he said.

He shared that the film is rich with meaningful values and moral lessons for audiences to reflect on, and stressed that it is not promoting anything sensitive within society.

“I wanted to be part of the team and as an actor, my job is to translate the script into a visual performance and do my part as best as I can,” he said.

Why ‘Amira Amir’ skips cinemas for a home‑viewing debut

The film is not currently scheduled for a cinema release, though the LPF (Film Censorship Board) has approved it.

Astro Shaw head and executive producer Raja Jastina Raja Arshad stated it was deliberately made for home viewing.

“The movie is crafted for an intimate viewing experience at home with your loved ones, where audiences can freely discuss and express their emotions as each scene unfolds,” she said.

“We have also chosen to release the film during the Ramadan period in the hope of inspiring reflection and the courage to face similar situations that are increasingly present in real life,” she concluded.

Amira Amir is set for release on Astro First, On Demand Store, and Sooka beginning February 26, 2026.