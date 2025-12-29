KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — There’s no denying how much the Malaysian cinema scene has grown over the years, and 2025 proved it with a slate of releases that drew praise, global recognition, and maybe even sparked some debate.

However, putting aside personal opinions, what you might not know is just how many groundbreaking “firsts” emerged this year for local films — most of them produced by the local production house Astro Shaw.

Pushing beyond Malaysia’s usual genre boundaries, this local production house has been releasing movies that explore new ideas, and their commitment to experimentation and innovation is helping shape the next chapter of Malaysian cinema.

Keluang Man

The ‘Keluang Man’ film starring Nas-T marked the first big-budget local live-action superhero film to hit the big screen in many years. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

A standout example is Keluang Man, a rare foray into the superhero genre within Malaysian cinema, which, with its release this year, marked the first big-budget local live-action superhero film to hit the big screen in recent years.

Adapted from the iconic 90s animated series and directed by Anwari Ashraf, the film stars Nas Muammar Zar, also known as Nas-T, as the lead Borhan (Keluang Man), alongside Datuk Rosyam Nor, Datuk Remy Ishak, and premiered nationwide on May 29.

The film delivered high-octane action, emotional depth, and a classic Malaysian soundtrack woven throughout.

Abah Saya, Uncle Mike

The ‘Abah Saya, Uncle Mike’ film starring Andy Teh (top) as Uncle Mike explored the drama genre, marking a bold step into a more emotionally grounded form of storytelling, rarely seen in Malaysian films. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Yes, local films often adapt real-life figures and stories, but few resonate as deeply as the story of Michael Tong Wai Siong — better known as “Uncle Mike” — the man who captured the nation’s heart by raising three adopted Muslim children.

Abah Saya, Uncle Mike may not be considered a “first” for local cinema in exploring the drama genre, but it marked a bold step into a more emotionally grounded form of storytelling, rarely seen in Malaysian films, which are typically dominated by horror and action.

Directed by Ezrie Gazali and released on August 28, the film stars Andy Teh as Uncle Mike, who beautifully portrays his inspiring story, which moved audiences to tears, earned standing ovations, and received widespread praise nationwide.

Malam Terlarang

‘Malam Terlarang’, starring Shasha Abedul, the first film to blend Malaysian horror with rich Nusantara cultural elements. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

You might be thinking, “Horror in Malaysian cinema — what’s new?” But Malam Terlarang proves there’s plenty of room for originality.

The film is the first to blend Malaysian horror with rich Nusantara cultural elements such as the puja pantai — a coastal ritual never before shown on the big screen — and introducing the myth of Pamakbul, the evil Sea Goddess of the Nusantara.

Directed by Nurhanisham Muhammad and starring Shasha Abedul, Zul Ariffin, and Sofia Jane, the film premiered on October 30, going beyond jump scares to explore how the pursuit of worldly desires can spiral into obsession and destruction.

Banduan

‘Banduan’, starring Datuk Aaron Aziz, is the first Malaysian film to remake a popular Tamil-language production. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

The hype for this local masterpiece was high even before the first trailer dropped, as it adapts the popular 2019 Tamil hit film Kaithi, which was a major success in India.

Directed by Kroll Azry and starring the acclaimed Datuk Aaron Aziz as Dali, Banduan is the first Malaysian film to successfully remake a popular Tamil-language production, proving that remakes can indeed be done right.

Released on November 6 to widespread acclaim, the film has already grossed RM8 million and gained international recognition, including two awards at the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA): Best International Film and Best Supporting Actor (Datuk Rosyam Nor).

Papa Zola The Movie

‘Papa Zola The Movie’, the first Malaysian animated feature to be led by an adult character, breaking away from the long-standing tradition of child protagonists. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

No introduction is needed, as nationwide is already aware of the strong rise of local animation in recent years, and Papa Zola The Movie proudly continues that winning streak.

This film by animation studio MONSTA in collaboration with Astro Shaw marks a milestone as the first Malaysian animated feature to be led by an adult character, breaking away from the long-standing tradition of child protagonists.

It not only proves that local animation can thrive beyond kid-centric storytelling, but also that an adult lead can resonate with audiences and earn strong reviews.

True to its legacy, the Papa Zola film was released nationwide on December 11, offering a fun, family-friendly adventure filled with heartfelt moments and superhero-style action.

What's in store for Astro Shaw in 2026

Reflecting on a year filled with many firsts in local cinema, head of Astro Shaw Raja Jastina Raja Arshad stated that this trend will continue next year with the release of Wantugo, Malaysia’s first battle royale–style film.

Also scheduled for release is Terbang, which will explore the local rally scene for the first time and bring the legendary Karamjit Singh’s story to the screen.

As part of the Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe (ASCU), another upcoming film titled Baling — which will explore the legend of Raja Bersiong, the Fanged King from Malay folklore — will be introduced.

On the Astro original series side, the Polis Evo spin-off, Keluang Man: The Series, and Kudrat 1968 are also expected to be released next year.

Given that the production house is no stranger to collaboration with other local studios, even more collaborations are expected next year, which will result in a strong slate of new films.

The production house has equally collaborated with international studios — evident from its work with Indonesia’s Magma Entertainment and Rapi Films on the action-horror Qodrat — and will continue expanding these global efforts alongside its local ones.

Astro Shaw’s head Raja Jastina Raja Arshad revealed that the production house will continue exploring new genres and collaborative projects heading into 2026. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

According to Jastina, next year’s collaborations will include ongoing partnerships with Indonesia’s Magma Entertainment and Ideosource Entertainment, as well as a first-time collaboration with Thailand’s Night Edge Pictures, which will produce two Thai horror titles, Delivery Man and Fortune Seekers, both slated for release next year.

“You will definitely be seeing different kinds of genres that we would be exploring, but also bringing to the audience IP that we have actually extended and built a base on.

“This year we had around 10 films, next year we will have perhaps double,” she added.

Final thoughts

In a March interview with Malay Mail, Jastina noted that Malaysia’s gross box office (GBO) has been steadily growing through the years as filmmakers continue pushing creative boundaries.

However, she also highlighted that international films still contribute 80 percent of total GBO and that the industry has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

These challenges have pushed Astro Shaw to experiment, innovate, and take creative risks, resulting in a 2025 film lineup that demonstrates just how far Malaysian cinema is willing to go to redefine itself.

As 2026 approaches, expect this bold approach to continue, further pushing local films beyond their comfort zone and elevating them to global standards.