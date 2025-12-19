SEOUL, Dec 19 — Apink’s Yoon Bomi has shared joyful news with fans, announcing that she will be getting married next May — a personal milestone that also marks a first for the long-running second-generation girl group.

According to The Korea Times, Bomi revealed the news yesterday through a handwritten letter posted on Apink’s official fan cafe, choosing to speak directly to Pink Pandas about her decision.

The singer reflected on her journey from debuting as a teenager to entering her thirties, and on finding a partner she wants to build her future with.

“After my teens and twenties, I’ve now become 33-year-old Yoon Bomi, and I decided to spend my future with someone who has shared everyday life with me for a long time, through joyful moments and moments of uncertainty,” she wrote.

“Just as I always have, I will continue to live responsibly and become even stronger.”

Bomi is set to marry singer-producer Rado, with whom she has been in a relationship since April 2017.

Both artists’ agencies confirmed the marriage in a joint statement released the same day, asking fans for their warm support and stressing that Bomi and Rado will continue to be active in their respective careers after tying the knot, The Korea Times reported.

The timing is especially meaningful for Apink fans.

Bomi’s wedding plans arrive as the group prepares to celebrate its 15th debut anniversary, a rare achievement in K-pop.

Apink is also gearing up for a major comeback, with its 11th mini album, RE : LOVE, scheduled for release on January 5 — blending a celebratory moment for the group with a deeply personal chapter for one of its most beloved members.