KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — In a development that comes as little surprise, local animated feature Papa Zola The Movie has claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office.

Buoyed by massive hype and glowing reviews, the film’s success was almost inevitable, with the movie surpassing RM10 million in box office earnings. Its strong showing has pushed another much-talked-about animated title, Zootopia 2, down to the No. 2 position.

For those planning a weekend night out, cinemas are still offering plenty of enticing choices, including Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game – The Movie.

That said, the buzz isn’t limited to the big screen, with streaming platforms also making waves.

On Netflix, Man vs Baby: Season 1, starring the legendary Rowan Atkinson, is delivering laughs all around, while Taxi Driver 3 continues to fuel audience excitement.

Over on Disney+, Belly Showdown: Season 1 remains the platform’s top-performing series, alongside the second season of Are You Sure?! and YOO Got A Minute?

So whether you’re in the mood for movies, series, chart-topping music or a good book, there’s something for everyone — and as always, Malay Mail has you covered with the top 10 entertainment picks to help you fill your weekend with excitement.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Dec 11 to 14)

Papa Zola The Movie Zootopia 2 Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! Mudborn Under Current Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident X The Culling Game – The Movie Key To Happiness Wicked: For Good Dhurandhar

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Dec 8 to 14)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Man Vs Baby: Season 1 The Price of Confession: Season 1 Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Stranger Things 5 The Rats: A Witcher Tale Pro Bono: Limited Series Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1 One-Punch Man: Season 3

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Taxi Driver 3 Saat Aku Tahu Moon River Running Man (2025) Satu, Dua... Dia? Taxi Driver 2 GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops EXchange 4 Puteri Kelas Atas I Live Alone (2025)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 Chef’s Go-To: Season 1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Are You Sure?!: Season 2 Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation: Season 1 Wandance: Season 1 The Kardashians: Season 7 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era: Season 1 60 Minutes to Love: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 10 to 17)

Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Madison Beer — bittersweet Sombr — back to friends Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Tyla — CHANEL HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Dec 10 to 17)

Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam ALYPH — Ingat NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif — Alamak

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Dec 5 to 11)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log) I Want to Die, but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Revised and Updated (30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Phillipines) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) The King’s Romance by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Bahagia Yang Tertangguh by Rissa Ahdiya (Penulisan2u) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH