PENAMPANG, Dec 19 — More than 142,030 Malaysians have received emotional and psychosocial support through the One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) since its establishment, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today.

However, she said the figures are constantly fluctuating because many people they approached are not necessarily registered as patients.

“The 140,000 registered earlier refers to those who are formally recorded and are mainly those who require treatment and medical care.

“But there are those who have been diagnosed with mental health issues. I was informed that there are many clients from Sabah but the number and cases vary greatly,” she said.

Nancy who was here for a roadshow for the centre said it was not just adults who suffer from issues such as mental illnesses and domestic violence, but also children who may be facing stress or suffering from autism.

She said that the 140,030 figure reflected both the scale of mental health and social challenges faced by the public, as well as increasing awareness and willingness to seek professional help.

In Sabah, PSSS was officially launched in May this year and has since conducted outreach programmes in several districts, including Papar, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Penampang, with partners like the Hospital Mesra Kota Kinabalu.

“Mental health issues cannot be dealt with by force. That’s why we use this approach. We go to hospitals and doctors to treat them.

“But it’s not enough. Some people need treatment. But others also need a psychosocial approach so that’s why it’s dynamic,” she said explaining the fluctuation in figures.

“PSSS has become an important point of reference for individuals and families who need emotional support, counselling and early intervention,” she said.

The centre operates as a one-stop support facility providing counselling, psychosocial assistance, early intervention services and referrals to relevant agencies, and also functions as a safe space staffed by registered and experienced professional counsellors from Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN).

Nancy also highlighted the role of Talian Kasih 15999, a 24-hour hotline that provides access to counselling, assistance and protection, urging members of the public not to face difficulties alone.